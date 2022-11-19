FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.