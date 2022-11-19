FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,809 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

