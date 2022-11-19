FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

