FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $435,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.