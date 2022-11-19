FlatQube Price Reaches $2.48 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $37.16 million and $3,477.17 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00014942 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.51592362 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,889.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

