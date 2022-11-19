Financial Architects Inc Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 30,843,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

