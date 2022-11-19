Financial Architects Inc Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,465. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

