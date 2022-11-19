Financial Architects Inc Buys 1,222 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. 32,041,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,698,120. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.