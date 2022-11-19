Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006208 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $174,577.36 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 40,173,811 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

