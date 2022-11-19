Euler Price Tops $4.90 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.90 or 0.00029469 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

