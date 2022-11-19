Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

