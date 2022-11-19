Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 64.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

