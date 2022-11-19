DeepOnion Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00235697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00117529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059760 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,755,789 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

