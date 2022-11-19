Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

