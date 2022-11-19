Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

