Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

