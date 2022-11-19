CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

