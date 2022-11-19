Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 821,158 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

