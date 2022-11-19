Coin98 Price Up 27.1% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $57.20 million and $16.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.01649882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013152 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00045458 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.01732373 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

