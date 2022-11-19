Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 33,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,913,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,954,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $251,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $76.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

