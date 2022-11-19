Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 1,076 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

