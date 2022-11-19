Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 586 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.