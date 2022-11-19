Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 184 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $224.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

