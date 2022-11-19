ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 130,288 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130,288 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $85,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

