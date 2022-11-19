Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,326 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Waste Management worth $527,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. 1,497,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

