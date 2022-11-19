Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,909,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $373,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Edison International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Edison International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Edison International by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 202,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 156,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

NYSE EIX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,792. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

