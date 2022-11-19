Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,363,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,438 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $762,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.23. 11,626,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

