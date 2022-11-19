Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,711 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Sempra worth $676,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sempra by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SRE traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.