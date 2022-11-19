Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.