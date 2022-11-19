Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $319.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.91.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cigna

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

