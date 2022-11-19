Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.12 and a 200-day moving average of $497.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

