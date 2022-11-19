Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $398.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average is $200.99.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

