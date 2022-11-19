Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 215,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,231. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

