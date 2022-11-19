Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $170,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

