Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,697 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.33% of Sysco worth $142,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

