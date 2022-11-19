Bridgewater Associates LP Has $99.25 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.29% of Kroger worth $99,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

