Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,252 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.27% of Kimberly-Clark worth $121,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. 1,350,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

