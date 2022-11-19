Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 28,238 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $92,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.73. 858,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,087. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.