Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,346,471 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,471 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $71,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,211,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,392,844. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

