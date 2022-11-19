Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Costco Wholesale worth $580,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 92.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 176,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.12 and a 200 day moving average of $497.88. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

