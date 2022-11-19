Bokf Na Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

PM opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

