Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $4,086,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 98,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

