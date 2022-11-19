Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.23 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00088369 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $257.38 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00236950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

