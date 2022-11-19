Beldex Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $139.53 million and $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.75 or 0.07269430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023446 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

