Atria Investments LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $315.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

