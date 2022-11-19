Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.75-$2.11 EPS.
Shares of AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
