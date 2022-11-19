Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 204.0% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 582,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,921,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

