Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,276. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.