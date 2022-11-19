Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,597 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 594,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,174. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

