Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 1,689,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

